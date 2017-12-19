Floyd Mayweather Was Spotted At The Lakers Game With This Exotic Purse

Floyd Mayweather Jr. ' s colorful outfit was one of the many highlights at Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement and Lakers game at the Staples Center last night!

After a lavish and fashionable Asian vacation tour, the undefeated champ returned to the States and graced the public with an appearance at the Lakers game. Money Mayweather sat courtside wearing almost $4,000 worth of Gucci. Fire!

The flashy fighter decided to rock Gucci’s tapestry jacquard wool knit bomber ($2,450) and matching knitted shorts ($1,290) to stand out in the sea of celebs who attended.