Floyd Mayweather Was Spotted At The Lakers Game With This Exotic Purse

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s colorful outfit was one of the many highlights at Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement and Lakers game at the Staples Center last night!
After a lavish and fashionable Asian vacation tour, the undefeated champ returned to the States and graced the public with an appearance at the Lakers game. Money Mayweather sat courtside wearing almost $4,000 worth of Gucci. Fire!
The flashy fighter decided to rock Gucci’s tapestry jacquard wool knit bomber ($2,450) and matching knitted shorts ($1,290) to stand out in the sea of celebs who attended.
Floyd dressed up his look with a rare red crocodile bag with a price tag of $35k. And $3.3 mil worth of jewelry, which consisted of his signature 74-diamond necklace and diamond watch.
We know Floyd don’t mind the attention, remember the knee-high boots in China? Floyd is teaching guys how to quietly show up and show out to steal the scene.
