BAWDY! See The Super Sheer Jumpsuit Ashanti Wore To Blow Our Minds

Celebrating the new year a little late.

Published 9 hours ago

Ashanti is back to servin' bawdy and it's just in time to start off the New Year! 

We've all seen how celebrities rung in 2018 in style with our NYE's best dressed celebrities list, but if we'd all seen what Ashanti wore while the ball was dropping in Times Square in New York, we would have be distracted by her shine.

Ready for 2018 like..... 🤗😜🤣

Styled by Wilford Lenov, the sparkly sheer jumpsuit designed by Rocky Gathercole for For The Stars Fashion House was lit, especially when paired with a faux fur by Nene L.A. Shiro and Balmain boots.

🎉🎉🎉

Although the style was a #latepost from NYE, the look almost didn't happen when the zipper broke:

Bts... NYE... when the zipper busts!!! 😩😩😩 Part 3 📸 @_networkingz

We think we might be on to Ashanti's method for waiting to post: let other's shine and close out the week with a bang! Sheer genius.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Barstool Sports)

