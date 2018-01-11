Friends Like This: Diddy Gifts Mary J. Blige With A Diamond Scarf For Her Birthday

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Diddy has raised the bar when it comes to birthday gifting for a loved one, by recently giving his sister in hip-hop, Mary J. Blige, this priceless accessory.
Last night Brother Love gifted the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul with a diamond scarf during Mary’s 47th birthday at her favorite spot, Mr Chows. The details of the lavish custom accessory are not yet released, but who cares because us mere mortals can only wish to get our hands on something as pricey and nice.
Diddy is committed to his agenda of spreading love and recognizing all of this Black excellence in the world. Just this week it was announced he offered the young H&M model a million-dollar contract. He continues to express how extremely proud he is of Mary’s achievement in regards to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And now she can shine like the star she is with her blinged out scarf. TBH, I hope she rocks the scarf during the ceremony because it's sick!
Diddy keep spreading the love good brother. What do you guys think of the scarf? Ladies, will this flashy piece be a Valentine’s Day wishlist item maybe?
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
