See Michelle, Malia And Sasha Obama Hit Miami Beach In Coordinating Bathing Suits

The ladies of our favorite first family were spotted over the weekend, soaking up the sun during their girl's getaway in Miami, and we can't get over their melanin greatness! Let's start with our forever FLOTUS, Michelle Obama.

A post shared by The FAB Feed (@thefabfeed) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:30am PST

Do you see our Lady Michelle showing off her super-fit body and flat abs while wearing a white bikini with matching distressed cut-off shorts? Ahem, do we need to mention she'll be celebrating her 53th birthday tomorrow? (Happy Bday!)

A post shared by iBwotamasimbi (@ibwotamasimbi) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:47pm PST

Looking just like her mother, the Obamas' 19-year-old daughter, Malia, looked super cool in black bikini bottoms with a $39 cropped, camel-colored sweatshirt from Out From Under. Peep those long legs!

A post shared by WhereistheBuzz (@whereisthebuzzz) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:16pm PST

Last but definitely not least, our favorite little sister, 16-year-old Sasha, styled in a two-toned bikini as she caught some waves. We are loving the length of her hair.

A post shared by Rich "I BEAT CANCER" Williams (@richlovva) on Jan 15, 2018 at 6:52am PST

Michelle and Malia were spotted heading to the Prime 112 steakhouse according to Page Six — of course, in style. While Michelle went causal chic with a moss green palazzo pants, matching tank, sheer cardigan, and Alexander Wang's studded shoulder bag, Malia opted to showed off her modeleque height in a Urban Outfitters black and white playsuit. #BlackGirlMagic in its best form.

Written by Tweety Elitou