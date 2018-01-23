The Internet Comes For Russian Fashion Designer Who Publicly Uses The N-Word To Be 'Cool' Like Kanye West

When fashion week rolls around a few times each year, we straight-up just sit back and wait for stories on casual, overt racism to write themselves. Truly, any primarily white gathering brought together by a collection of realized "inspirations" (presented as appropriation in all too many cases!) is a recipe for disaster.

This DISGUSTS me. To see Mira post something on IG so casually using this racial slur, and then have Ulyana defend the usage with such a bs excuse makes my blood boil. So tired of “fashion girls” thinking that listening to one rap song gives them the right. pic.twitter.com/P5XHVnNXaX

"To my n****s in Paris," Sergeenko wrote on the note, which Duma then posted. After deserved backlash, Sergeenko issued a non-apology that only made her insensitivity, ignorance and casual racism all the more apparent.

"I woke up this morning with my phone full of insulting messages, 'you deserve the worst in your life,' 'die white trash,' and so on," Sergeenko wrote. "I was born in a small town in East Kazakhstan, my daughter is half-Armenian, I have never divided people on white or Black. Kanye West is one of my favorite musicians, and NP is one of my most favorite songs. And yes, we call each other the N-word sometimes when we want to believe we are just as cool as the guys who sing it. I am deeply sorry to anyone I may have offended. Mira is a dear friend and even the fact that she so naively posted my private card to her on her social means that we meant nothing wrong and didn't realize the consequences. I have certainly learned my lesson and I am grateful for it. There is enough anger in the world out there, please, can we stop it here? [heart emoji]"

We let out a high-pitched screech after reading this. People love digging their holes even deeper, but the most fascinating thing about this "apology" is the amount of self-incriminating information Sergeenko elected to include, which clearly shows that she does not realize the full impact of her actions even though she is claiming to have learned her lesson. Also note the official word of guilty whites absolving themselves of racial ignorance — "naive" — is used here.

But actually, this isn't the first instance of criticism that Miroslava Duma has faced. In 2014, the website she founded posted a photo of a Black woman being used as a chair by the daughter of a Russian oligarch. The apology that followed that debacle was just as pathetic. Appropriately so, Black Twitter saw it fit to get both women all the way together. Let's not forget, though, that Duma in particular is actually very close to Kim and Kanye, having shown up at baby Chi's intimate shower just a few weeks before at their home in California.