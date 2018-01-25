See Why The Internet Thinks Joseline Hernandez Wearing These Stripper Shoes Is A Dig At Cardi B

The snapback (and diss track) is real.

Published 5 hours ago

Since giving birth to baby Bonnie Bella (who just celebrated her first birthday in December!), the "Baddest Puta" Joseline Hernandez is on the 'gram leaving us in awe of her ultimate snapback.

Posing in little-to-nothing, the 31-year-old reality star showed lots of bawdy for her new music video, "Hate Me Now" — a diss track released last November aimed at "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B.

Directed by JDproductions, Joseline switched up her signature black strands for a new blonde wig. She's definitely in switch-up mode for 2018. 

We see you, Joseline. What are we thinking BET fam?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

