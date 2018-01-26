Hot Topic! Russell Westbrook Flashes 'Cleavage' In A Ripped Sweatshirt, And The Internet Is Confused

Hot Topic! Russell Westbrook Flashes 'Cleavage' In A Ripped Sweatshirt, And The Internet Is Confused

Issa slay or nay?

Published 5 hours ago

America’s most fashionable player, Russell Westbrook, broke the internet last night as he arrived at his game looking like he fought anyone who challenged his swag. Iconic. 

Chuck is out on Russ' outfit... 😂

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

Russell, the fans had questions.  From “is that Fashion Nova?” to “is that even legal in the NBA?” since the NBA has a strict dress code.

$28M a year, and here's his shirt. #russellwestbrook #okc #nba #spongebob #underboob

A post shared by gustavo moreno (@green.eyed.cuban) on

Home boy showing more side boob than Lindsey Pelas

A post shared by @ venoms_dead on

Well, it doesn’t matter, Russell remains as always unbothered as he scored 46 points last night in the game leading to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s victory! And the only explanation he had for us is “my son ripped it”. 

A new look for Russ 🔥(via @nbaontnt)

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style