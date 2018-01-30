See The New Streetwear Line A Tribe Called Quest Just Launched For Children

The legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest announced this month that they launched a clothing line specifically for kids called “Kid Quester,” and it’s pretty dope, we must say. The Kid Quester collection offers a range of streetwear pieces for girls and boys, including sweat suits, tees, and hoodies with ATCQ’s signature logos.

BET STYLE spoke to one of the group members, Consequence, regarding the launch:

“ATCQ Apparel is proud to announce the launch of our children's division, appropriately titled, ‘Kid Quester.’ We offer clothing for boys and girls in sizes that range from Youth Small to Youth XL. This collection includes Hoodies, Joggers, Long Sleeves, Tees and will eventually venture into footwear. The creative direction of the brand is essentially to extend our legacy to 'Dis Generation' at a price point that is affordable for parents. We appreciate the support of our global fan base with this latest endeavor. #TheQuestIsOn”