See The New Streetwear Line A Tribe Called Quest Just Launched For Children

*Handout for article from Company of Greatness COG <companyofgreatnessinquiry@yahoo.com> (Photo: Courtesy of @5pm_producer)

See The New Streetwear Line A Tribe Called Quest Just Launched For Children

"Kid Quester"

Published 5 hours ago

The legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest announced this month that they launched a clothing line specifically for kids called “Kid Quester,” and it’s pretty dope, we must say. The Kid Quester collection offers a range of streetwear pieces for girls and boys, including sweat suits, tees, and hoodies with ATCQ’s signature logos.

(Photo: Courtesy of @5pm_producer)
(Photo: Courtesy of @5pm_producer)

BET STYLE spoke to one of the group members, Consequence, regarding the launch:

“ATCQ Apparel is proud to announce the launch of our children's division, appropriately titled, ‘Kid Quester.’ We offer clothing for boys and girls in sizes that range from Youth Small to Youth XL. This collection includes Hoodies, Joggers, Long Sleeves, Tees and will eventually venture into footwear. The creative direction of the brand is essentially to extend our legacy to 'Dis Generation' at a price point that is affordable for parents. We appreciate the support of our global fan base with this latest endeavor. #TheQuestIsOn” 

(Photo: Courtesy of @5pm_producer)
(Photo: Courtesy of @5pm_producer)

Caiden, who is the 6-year-old son of Consequence, looks fly while rocking some of the apparel in photos shared by his dad. The Kid Quester pieces Caiden is modeling are available now on the website, starting at $25. More to come from the collection after February 8.  

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Courtesy of @5pm_producer)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style