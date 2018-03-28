SMDH! Supermodel Iman Reveals The Fashion Industry Sees Black Models As 'A Trend'

With a super successful HSN clothing brand, numerous magazine covers and a plethora of other accolades under her belt, we feel like it’s safe to say with over 40 years in the game, supermodel Iman is more than a model, she’s an icon—even receiving the official title by the CFDA.

(Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)















Recently the 62-year-old ageless beauty revealed in an interview with actress Taraji P. Henson for Harper's Bazaar that it wasn’t easy as a Black woman to break into the fashion industry known for its lack of diversity. “Casting agents have assumed an outsize power as gatekeepers. Some had the audacity to say, ‘We’re not seeing Black models this season.’ As if Black is a trend,” Iman revealed.

Done with the mistreatment and lack of representation of our melanin skin in the fashion world, Iman partnered with fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell and fashion legend Bethann Hardison to “raise awareness about the need for diversity in fashion.” Although Iman admitted there were more Black models working than before, she still feels like it’s not enough. Aiming to make sure that the industry becomes more diverse, the supermodel revealed she does not buy from designers that choose not to work with Black models. “If a designer boycotts me, I should boycott him,” she declared. “I’m not going to buy a bag from someone who doesn’t use Black models. We should celebrate and highlight the people who actually step it up."

We cannot agree more! We have to admit that there always seems to be a ploy to block our #blackgirlmagic from shining. Even going as far as shunning black models backstage of fashion shows. ICYMI: In recent news, fashion insiders are hating on the new creative director at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, who happens to be Black, calling him an "amateur." SMH, we’re so over it! Don’t they know that Black girls single-handedly rescued New York Fashion Week last year from its downhill mundane experience?

As for why our representation is significant: “Image is so important. People used to say to me, ‘You just want to be invited to the table.’ And I’m like, ‘F*ck the table—I can buy my own table,’” Iman declared. Is she not speaking truth? Her closing on the topic: “The young girls who are coming up? They need to see themselves portrayed.”

Written by Tweety Elitou