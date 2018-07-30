Wayment! The Game Gets Paid $1 Million To Promote Fashion Nova Men

Jayceon Terrell Taylor aka "The Game" arrives the Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Is everybody collecting Fashion Nova coin?

Published 5 days ago

We know Fashion Nova has been known for partnering with influencers and celebrities to promote their brand. According to WWD, Fashion Nova offers Cardi B 20k per month to wear the label and post about it. They’ve also partnered with Kylie Jenner, Angela Simmons and Blac Chyna to promote the mega brand.

Most recently, The Game took to Instagram to discuss his new partnership with Fashion Nova Men. He let us know that this was an “honest” post and his L&HH-LA homie, Zell Swag, called him up with a proposal. It was a million-dollar deal to promote their men’s line. 

 

 

This is just a honest post... when @zellswag 1st hit me & asked me how I felt about him gettin me a @fashionnovamen gear & having them do a million dollar deal... my 1st reply was “Fuck no, I ain’t wearing that shit... that’s for girls nigga”.. I didn’t care how much they was tryna pay me... then he said “Naw, they got a men’s line... Just lemme put together some looks for you & bring em to you”.... I said “OK”. He brought it, I went through all the clothes & I told em “This shit actually fly as fuck”.... he was like so let’s do this deal... I was still hesitant but I said, “Fuck it, let’s go” !!!! A month later, I’m hitting him like “Aye nigga... I’m running out of shit & need more. Today, I put the windbreaker wit the ripped jeans & had niggas in the barbershop ask me “Game, not on no weird shit... but what kind of jacket is that” lol... I told niggas @fashionnovamen & all them niggas was like... “I’m fuckin wit it if you are”. #TRUESTORY #WELIT 🔥🔥🔥 @fashionnovamen

The Game turned down the opportunity because he only knew of Fashion Nova as a women’s line. But Zell informed him that they launched a men’s line and convinced him to take a look at it. The Game went through a few looks and thought “This sh*% is actually fly AF.” He was still hesitant but said, “Eff it,” and they put the deal together.

He’s in the pic posted up in a light blue, white and navy Fashion Nova Men Windbreaker jacket ($30) and light blue ripped jeans ($40).

 

 

 

(Photo: Fashion Nova Men)
(Photo: Fashion Nova Men)

We are here for this latest collaboration. He's looking good and getting that coin.

Would you cop Fashion Nova Men for your man?

 

