Wayment! The Game Gets Paid $1 Million To Promote Fashion Nova Men

We know Fashion Nova has been known for partnering with influencers and celebrities to promote their brand. According to WWD, Fashion Nova offers Cardi B 20k per month to wear the label and post about it. They’ve also partnered with Kylie Jenner, Angela Simmons and Blac Chyna to promote the mega brand.
Most recently, The Game took to Instagram to discuss his new partnership with Fashion Nova Men. He let us know that this was an “honest” post and his L&HH-LA homie, Zell Swag, called him up with a proposal. It was a million-dollar deal to promote their men’s line.
The Game turned down the opportunity because he only knew of Fashion Nova as a women’s line. But Zell informed him that they launched a men’s line and convinced him to take a look at it. The Game went through a few looks and thought “This sh*% is actually fly AF.” He was still hesitant but said, “Eff it,” and they put the deal together.
He’s in the pic posted up in a light blue, white and navy Fashion Nova Men Windbreaker jacket ($30) and light blue ripped jeans ($40).
We are here for this latest collaboration. He's looking good and getting that coin.
Would you cop Fashion Nova Men for your man?
(Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
