Wayment! The Game Gets Paid $1 Million To Promote Fashion Nova Men

We know Fashion Nova has been known for partnering with influencers and celebrities to promote their brand. According to WWD, Fashion Nova offers Cardi B 20k per month to wear the label and post about it. They’ve also partnered with Kylie Jenner, Angela Simmons and Blac Chyna to promote the mega brand.

Most recently, The Game took to Instagram to discuss his new partnership with Fashion Nova Men. He let us know that this was an “honest” post and his L&HH-LA homie, Zell Swag, called him up with a proposal. It was a million-dollar deal to promote their men’s line.