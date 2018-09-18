Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Have An Impromptu Bathroom Photo Shoot

attends the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods at a private residence on August 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods will be available August 30th on secndnture.com.

Kylie and Jordyn posted some poses on Instagram flaunting their Balenciaga and Fashion Nova boots.

Published 16 hours ago

While partying it up at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday night, besties Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods headed to the bathroom for an impromptu photo shoot.

No, seriously. They did.

See for yourself how the friends are giving their millions of Instagram followers insight into exactly, "what girls really do when they go to the bathroom," according to Jordy, that is.

what girls really do when they go to the bathroom😁

They've got more flicks serving serious bestie goals!

go bestfriend

From the looks of things, the pair is celebrating the upcoming launch of their makeup collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics, which launches September 21.

"Self-made” billionaire, Kylie, 21, gave face with different poses, including resting her Hot Pink Balenciaga boots ($1,290) on the counter while wearing an oversize black button-up coat dress.

(Photo: mytheresa.com)

Jordyn, 20, flexed her modeling skills with stylish poses including effortlessly crouching in style with a shimmery loose fit dress, an exposed bra, and a pair of Fashion Nova thigh-high snake-skin boots ($45).

(Photo: fashionnova.com)

A great example that financial status doesn't matter when it comes to slaying with your bestie.

In the words of Kylie: "Go best friend."  

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE)

