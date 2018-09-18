Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Have An Impromptu Bathroom Photo Shoot

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
While partying it up at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday night, besties Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods headed to the bathroom for an impromptu photo shoot.
No, seriously. They did.
See for yourself how the friends are giving their millions of Instagram followers insight into exactly, "what girls really do when they go to the bathroom," according to Jordy, that is.
They've got more flicks serving serious bestie goals!
From the looks of things, the pair is celebrating the upcoming launch of their makeup collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics, which launches September 21.
"Self-made” billionaire, Kylie, 21, gave face with different poses, including resting her Hot Pink Balenciaga boots ($1,290) on the counter while wearing an oversize black button-up coat dress.
Jordyn, 20, flexed her modeling skills with stylish poses including effortlessly crouching in style with a shimmery loose fit dress, an exposed bra, and a pair of Fashion Nova thigh-high snake-skin boots ($45).
A great example that financial status doesn't matter when it comes to slaying with your bestie.
In the words of Kylie: "Go best friend."
