#BlackGirlMagic: This 11-Year-Old Viral Rapping Sensation Just Rapped Her Way Into A Jewelry Deal

And it's already a HUGE success!

Published 1 week ago

Almost two weeks ago, 11-year-old viral rapping sensation Alaya High, best known by her artist name, That Girl Lay Lay, had the internet hyped up over her car freestyle about her favorite jewelry brand, ALEX AND ANI, dubbed over Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” instrumental.

With over 240K views, we’d say her Instagram video was a hit! 

So much so that the jewelry brand signed the rapping cutie to a brand ambassador deal and made her the face of their new marketing deal. You go, girl! 

Clearly in love with her super lit lyrics, her campaign has proven to be a huge success with ALEX AND ANI receiving so much traffic on Cyber Monday that it actually crashed the site! 

This is what winning looks like:

We are so happy to see That Girl Lay Lay sprinkling #BlackGirlMagic on social media. Bless up!

To learn more about the youngin’ taking over the freestyle game and snagging deals, check out BET’s interview after she walked the “Hip Hop Awards ‘18” green carpet! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

