BlackGirlMagic: This 11-Year-Old Viral Rapping Sensation Just Rapped Her Way Into A Jewelry Deal

#Couplecam: See Playboy Carti and Iggy Azalea Catching Flights and Feelings
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Almost two weeks ago, 11-year-old viral rapping sensation Alaya High, best known by her artist name, That Girl Lay Lay, had the internet hyped up over her car freestyle about her favorite jewelry brand, ALEX AND ANI, dubbed over Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” instrumental.
With over 240K views, we’d say her Instagram video was a hit!
So much so that the jewelry brand signed the rapping cutie to a brand ambassador deal and made her the face of their new marketing deal. You go, girl!
Clearly in love with her super lit lyrics, her campaign has proven to be a huge success with ALEX AND ANI receiving so much traffic on Cyber Monday that it actually crashed the site!
This is what winning looks like:
We are so happy to see That Girl Lay Lay sprinkling #BlackGirlMagic on social media. Bless up!
To learn more about the youngin’ taking over the freestyle game and snagging deals, check out BET’s interview after she walked the “Hip Hop Awards ‘18” green carpet!
(Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for BET)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS