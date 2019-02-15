Black Designer Nicholas Mayfield Accuses Gucci Of Copying His Designs

2019 has been off to a crazy start in the world of fashion.

Luxury designers have been accused of copying designers in the past. People may say imitation is the best form of flattery, but there are some who feel otherwise.

Virgil Abloh was called out by the community for both his Louis Vuitton and Off-White collections in recent months. People took to social media accusing him of copying Black fashion brand Pyer Moss for a flag-inspired scarf that Kerby Jean-Raymond designed in his Fall 2018 collection and for knocking off designers for his Spring 2019 collection.

Well, it also happens to smaller designers like Nicholas Mayfield.

Nicholas is a Black designer and artist from Riverside, California, who's taken to Instagram recently accusing luxury fashion house Gucci of stealing his designs. His styles are based on Black history and hip-hop culture and have been worn by celebrities like The Migos, Lil Pump, and Blocc Boy JB.

Back in 2016, Nicholas collaborated with Barely Broke LA and debuted a line named “Born Of An Immigrant” at Los Angeles Fashion Week. They featured pieces with hand-painted strawberries all over, including a black leather jacket that displays the name of the collection. Well, Gucci recently debuted a collection for the Women’s Spring 2019 line that was a near replica of their collection.

See the comparison below.