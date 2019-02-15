Black Designer Nicholas Mayfield Accuses Gucci Of Copying His Designs

Power Couple! Colin Kaepernick's Boo, Nessa Supports Him At His Nike Jersey Launch
2019 has been off to a crazy start in the world of fashion.
Luxury designers have been accused of copying designers in the past. People may say imitation is the best form of flattery, but there are some who feel otherwise.
Virgil Abloh was called out by the community for both his Louis Vuitton and Off-White collections in recent months. People took to social media accusing him of copying Black fashion brand Pyer Moss for a flag-inspired scarf that Kerby Jean-Raymond designed in his Fall 2018 collection and for knocking off designers for his Spring 2019 collection.
Well, it also happens to smaller designers like Nicholas Mayfield.
Nicholas is a Black designer and artist from Riverside, California, who's taken to Instagram recently accusing luxury fashion house Gucci of stealing his designs. His styles are based on Black history and hip-hop culture and have been worn by celebrities like The Migos, Lil Pump, and Blocc Boy JB.
Back in 2016, Nicholas collaborated with Barely Broke LA and debuted a line named “Born Of An Immigrant” at Los Angeles Fashion Week. They featured pieces with hand-painted strawberries all over, including a black leather jacket that displays the name of the collection. Well, Gucci recently debuted a collection for the Women’s Spring 2019 line that was a near replica of their collection.
See the comparison below.
Instead of using strawberries, Gucci featured hand-painted mushrooms on the back of a leather jacket, with a very similar font.
We saw this happen three seasons ago when Gucci debuted a Dapper Dan replica on their runway and after being called out, offered Dapper the opportunity to design an entire collection with them.
The young designer wanted the world to know that Gucci allegedly copied his designs, so he started a hashtag, #strawberrycampaign, tagging celebrities such as T.I. and Killer Mike, along with media outlets like TMZ, and Diet Prada, who are known for calling out brands that don’t give credit where it is due.
Nicholas also mentions that Gucci allegedly copied the very controversial blackface design from him.
ICYMI: Gucci has been in the news recently for the backlash surrounding their black turtleneck with red lips mimicking blackface. Nicholas posted a video on Instagram showing his designs and logo that feature the bigoted image saying, "I PAINT BLACKFACE BECAUSE NO MATTER WHAT .. THAT IS WHAT THEY WILL SEE, SO I’LL MAKE SURE THEY'LL KNOW IT’S ALWAYS BEEN THE COOL. THE. CREATOR.2018 NICHOLAS MAYFIELD OVER EVERYTHING CAMPAIGN @gucci stole for recent collection.”
In lieu of Gucci’s campaign, Nicolas and Barely Broke LA decided to re-release their Born Of An Immigrant collection again available on barelybrokela.com.
