Jennifer Hudson Wears A 15 ft Caped Tuxedo For Her Powerhouse Performance At The 2019 Oscars

Jennifer Hudson is definitely a showstopper in this fierce caped tuxedo look at the 2019 Oscars!

The soulful Oscar award winning songstress captivated the entire 2019 Oscar Awards audience with her powerhouse voice and her flawless style. In a custom look by American designer Pamella Rolland, she certainly made her mark. Her red, red carpet gown by Reem Acra was already a stunner, but of course, she needed something a bit more *dramatic* for the stage.

Jennifer, singing her track entitled 'I'll Fight' from the film RBG, honored Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her regal pantsuit featuring a HUGE cape. I think we're noticing a pattern for caped looks! We're just wondering how many people it took to get her on stage.