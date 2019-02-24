Jennifer Hudson Wears A 15 ft Caped Tuxedo For Her Powerhouse Performance At The 2019 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson Wears A 15 ft Caped Tuxedo For Her Powerhouse Performance At The 2019 Oscars

Sis, came to sing and slay tonight!

Published Yesterday

Jennifer Hudson is definitely a showstopper in this fierce caped tuxedo look at the 2019 Oscars!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The soulful Oscar award winning songstress captivated the entire 2019 Oscar Awards audience with her powerhouse voice and her flawless style. In a custom look by American designer Pamella Rolland, she certainly made her mark. Her red, red carpet gown by Reem Acra was already a stunner, but of course, she needed something a bit more *dramatic* for the stage.

Jennifer, singing her track entitled 'I'll Fight' from the film RBG, honored Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her regal pantsuit featuring a HUGE cape. I think we're noticing a pattern for caped looks! We're just wondering how many people it took to get her on stage. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Social Awards

March 3 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC