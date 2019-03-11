Baby Got Phat! Kimora Lee Simmons Buys Back And Relaunches Her Iconic Label, Baby Phat

Fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons Leiessner kicked off International Women’s Day giving a keynote speech for UN Women and the Gender Innovation Coalition for Change (GICC), where she announced her reacquisition and relaunch of her iconic streetwear brand, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons.

In an industry dominated by men, Kimora changed the fashion game when she launched Baby Phat in 1999 next to her then-husband, Russell Simmons, who was the brains behind Phat Farm. Back in the early 2000s, there were no urban streetwear brands made by women for women. Sean John, Rocawear, and Apple Bottom even launched women’s lines after Kimora started Baby Phat.

The fashion mogul saw the opportunity to give women a way to express themselves and to be a part of the birth of lifestyle apparel that didn’t yet exist – women had no voice in the category, especially not women of color. The iconic cat symbol on the back of jeans, pink velour tracksuits, and denim cat suits are just a few of the iconic styles she introduced to the urban fashion industry.

After owning the brand from 1999 to 2010, which was acquired by former parent company Kellwood Company in 2004, Kimora left and launched her own high-end line, KLS by Kimora Lee Simmons. During a celebration for the UN Women and the GICC's new She Innovates principles, which was designed to help companies achieve gender equality within their workforces, Kimora dropped the surprising news of her relaunch during her keynote speech.

In her speech, Kimora says, “Baby Phat will be woman-owned, woman-led, and as always, designed by and for women.”

The super-mom has always made Baby Phat a family business, with her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons modeling her brand since they were little girls. And it looks like her daughters will continue to have a part of the business in some capacity.

Ming Lee posted the announcement on Instagram saying, “Celebrating #internationalwomensday with a very special announcement! Baby Phat has always been a brand for women. We have always celebrated every shape, every size, every race, every background; every woman. In 2019, we’re bringing it back for ALL of us... Because we’re worth celebrating. @BabyPhat"

The iconic streetwear is reportedly set to re-enter the realm of fashion in summer 2019 with an exciting collaboration as well as a debut signature collection during fall 2019.

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m excited about the comeback. I'm feeling very nostalgic.