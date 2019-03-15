Unreal! Chance The Rapper’s New Wife, Kirsten Corley, Wore Flats And Hid Her Baby Bump Underneath This $14K Wedding Gown

The perfect wedding gown is a moment every woman dreams about since she's a young girl. Lace, tulle, flowers, ball gown or A-line, the perfect dress can make or break your day. Well, Chance the Rapper ’s new wife, Kirsten Corley, found it! She said, "I do," in a fairy-tale ball gown and looked absolutely stunning.

The beautiful couple exchanged wedding vows in front of 150 guests at the Pelican Resort in Newport Beach, California. The pair have known each other since they were kids, and they welcomed 4-year-old daughter Kensli in 2015. The fairytale wedding featured all-white decorations with hints of gold, draped with white roses, orchids and lilies. According to People, the enchanting space was designed by Jeanie Savage.

Kirsten looked radiant wearing a white sheer and lace ball gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav.

The luxe two-piece wedding dress features a sheer corseted bodice embroidered with appliques and Victorian flowers accompanied with a high-waisted sheer tulle skirt, which hid Kirsten's growing baby bump. (The couple announced yesterday on social media that they are expecting.) With her extravagant ball gown starting at $14,000, the Bennetts didn’t hold back when it came to luxury. The mom-to-be topped off her stunning look with a pair of jewel-embellished Jimmy Choo flat mules in midnight blue ($750).

Although the Wests showed up fashionably late, their wedding was one for the books. With a performance by gospel sensation Kirk Franklin, the star-studded black-tie affair was an all-out celebration.

Take a look at the video clip below.