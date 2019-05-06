Hol' Up!: Cardi B Had 44 Carat Rubies Worth $500k On Her Thom Browne Met Gala Gown

Written by Tira Urquhart

Cardi B has arrived at her second MET gala and she looks absolutely fabulous. The rap-tress made her way to fashion’s biggest event of 2019 wearing a custom Thom Browne gown. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi accompanied her dramatic dress with a feathered hood, and 44-carat ruby nipples. With the theme being, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Cardi made bloody moves in a layered ruffle, peacock-inspired ruby gown.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)















Cardi isn’t one to shy away from displaying her sexy side, so when we saw the ruby nipple covers the spicy mama wore, we had to get the details surrounding them. At $250k each, the 44-carat rubies were designed by Stéfère jeweler Corina Mihaila Larpin, who contributed a few other gems to the camp-themed gala.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the designer of the extremely lavish ruby nipples was up for the challendge. “Kollin came to Stéfère and asked if we could create ruby nipples for Cardi B. — of course, we said, ‘Yes!’ Next challenge was to find the right size and shape to create the perfect pair of ruby nipples for Cardi," Larpin told THR. "Now we think everyone should have a pair of ruby nipples.”

(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)















Last year, Cardi turned heads with her pregnant belly in a custom Jeremy Scott look, and this year she turned heads in one of the campiest dresses yet! Needing seven helpers to get down the pink carpet, Cardi is definitely in the running for best dressed at this years MET gala.