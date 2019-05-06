Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Match In Custom Sparkling Dundas Designs At The 2019 MET Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Dwayne Wade And Gabrielle Union attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gabrielle Union married a real MVP!

Future power couples, pay attention!

Arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 6), Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade showed up to the 2019 Met Gala staying true to this year's theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” 

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Styling in a custom hand-embroidered paillettes gown and floor-length cardigan by Dundas, the proud new mom gave us total MILF vibes.

To play on the 'utterly eccentric aesthetic' of the event, 46-year-old continued the look with a matching embroidered belt, swim-cap, and black leather gloves.

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Choosing to compliment his wife, Dwyane rocked a custom Dundas Hooded embellished silk harness underneath his embroidered black tuxedo suit by Adrien Sauvage. Talk about a real MVP for twinning with is wife! 

Is there ever a time when this couple doesn't make #couplegoals? Nope, we didn't think so.

ICYMI: CATCH A GLIMPSE INSIDE THE 2019 MET GALA BELOW.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

