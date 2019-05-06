Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Match In Custom Sparkling Dundas Designs At The 2019 MET Gala

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 6), Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade showed up to the 2019 Met Gala staying true to this year's theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
Styling in a custom hand-embroidered paillettes gown and floor-length cardigan by Dundas, the proud new mom gave us total MILF vibes.
To play on the 'utterly eccentric aesthetic' of the event, 46-year-old continued the look with a matching embroidered belt, swim-cap, and black leather gloves.
Choosing to compliment his wife, Dwyane rocked a custom Dundas Hooded embellished silk harness underneath his embroidered black tuxedo suit by Adrien Sauvage. Talk about a real MVP for twinning with is wife!
Is there ever a time when this couple doesn't make #couplegoals? Nope, we didn't think so.
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
