Flexin On Em!: Serena Williams Wears Custom Versace Gown And Nike Sneakers To Strut The 2019 Met Gala Pink Carpet

Serena Williams Met Gala 2019

Flexin On Em!: Serena Williams Wears Custom Versace Gown And Nike Sneakers To Strut The 2019 Met Gala Pink Carpet

This years co-host showed out!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Serena Williams is known for making quite a statement and she did just that at the 2019 MET Gala. This year's theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and Serena showed up on the theme.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Serena Williams attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

The 37-year-old tennis star wore a neon yellow custom gown by Versace with pink butterfly appliques. She was true to herself keeping it sporty, and cool, wearing a pair of neon Off-White x Nike Air Force ($799) one sneakers, by Virgil Abloh.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian accompanied her with a white and black tuxedo. They are definitely in the running for the best-dressed couple this year!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Serena Williams (shoe detail) attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style