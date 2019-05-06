Flexin On Em!: Serena Williams Wears Custom Versace Gown And Nike Sneakers To Strut The 2019 Met Gala Pink Carpet

Serena Williams is known for making quite a statement and she did just that at the 2019 MET Gala. This year's theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and Serena showed up on the theme.

The 37-year-old tennis star wore a neon yellow custom gown by Versace with pink butterfly appliques. She was true to herself keeping it sporty, and cool, wearing a pair of neon Off-White x Nike Air Force ($799) one sneakers, by Virgil Abloh.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian accompanied her with a white and black tuxedo. They are definitely in the running for the best-dressed couple this year!