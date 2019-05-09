Zendaya Coleman Talks Being 'Woke' In Vogue’s Latest Cover Story

After turning heads at the Met Gala with her statement-making Cinderella gown , Zendaya Coleman looks like a golden goddess on the June cover of Vogue magazine.

The cover star is channeling the roaring '20s by donning a bronze, sequin, plunging-neckline dress by Ralph Lauren collection with her hair perfected with beautiful finger waves. The gorgeous gal opted for the no-makeup makeup trend, which perfectly accentuates her beautiful brown eyes.

The 22-year-old actress and activist, a title she says she prefers to shy away from, is gearing up for an eventful summer, starting press for her upcoming Spider-Man role, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and wrapping up episodes of her upcoming HBO series, Euphoria. Although Zendaya is very “woke,” when asked about being called an activist, she says, “It’s nice, but I’m not.”

Z’s upcoming role on Euphoria is a far stretch from the roles she’s played for Disney. The show is a drama series where her character plays a teen who’s a recovering drug addict.

Euphoria's executive producer, Sam Levinson, spoke very highly of her in the upcoming role, saying, "There's a way Z can vacillate between seeming extremely tough and extremely vulnerable, and it's all in her face," he told Vogue. "She can flip on a dime. I felt like, 'That's the person who can channel this character and her mix of madness and sweetness.' It was an instinct."