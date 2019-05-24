Puma Will Honor The Late Nipsey Hussle By Releasing Their Collaboration With The Rapper

It was just 11 weeks ago when the “Victory Lap” rapper announced to his five million fans on Instagram that he would be collaborating with Puma to create a collection that would make a huge impact on the hip-hop community.

Even after his passing on March 31, Crenshaw rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle continues to win for his family and his community.

On May 22, The Wall Street Journal posted on their Twitter a segment of their panel that included rapper G-Eazy and Adam Petrick , the global director of the brand and marketing. Petrick states that Puma plans to push forward with their plans to work with Hussle’s estate.

Rapper @G_Eazy discusses how brands and celebrities are using their social capital to create new products at the #WSJFuture of Everything Festival https://t.co/szgUTxpXPn

"Working with him to help build the brand and to support some of the activations that he was doing in L.A. was great. We had a lot of things that were coming, and hopefully a lot of things we will still do with his estate," Petrick said.

Petrick also said that the brand would also give to charities that support the city of Crenshaw. "We’re going to continue to release some product that we’ve created with him. We’ve also got some charity activations that we’ll do to support what he was doing in Crenshaw, and trying to continue the work that he was doing through his foundation."

We can expect the collaboration of Puma and Nipsey’s store and clothing line, The Marathon Collection, to drop later in the fall.

This is not Nipsey Hussle's first shoe collaboration. Last summer he received his own "Victory Lap" Air Jordan 3s.

Glad to see that his legacy will continue on in charity and business.