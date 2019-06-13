Rihanna Is Bringing Her FENTY Pop-Up To NYC And Her Navy Can't Help But Pour It Up

Rihanna is known for making major money moves, and we just learned that she will be making a major move in NYC very shortly.

According to WWD, Rihanna’s FENTY line will be hosting an exclusive pop-up in the SOHO area of NYC at The Webster, a boutique that carries designer clothing.

Even while yachting around Italy with her billionaire bae, Hassan Jameel, she is still about her business.

Rihanna first launched her FENTY brand on May 24th with an exclusive pop-up shop in Paris. As the first black woman to design a line with famed fashion house LMVH, Ri broke barriers like no other.