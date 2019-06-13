Rihanna Is Bringing Her FENTY Pop-Up To NYC And Her Navy Can't Help But Pour It Up

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna is known for making major money moves, and we just learned that she will be making a major move in NYC very shortly.
According to WWD, Rihanna’s FENTY line will be hosting an exclusive pop-up in the SOHO area of NYC at The Webster, a boutique that carries designer clothing.
Even while yachting around Italy with her billionaire bae, Hassan Jameel, she is still about her business.
Rihanna first launched her FENTY brand on May 24th with an exclusive pop-up shop in Paris. As the first black woman to design a line with famed fashion house LMVH, Ri broke barriers like no other.
“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together,” Rihanna shares on the LVMH website.
This is the first stateside retail shop that will carry the FENTY brand. The Webster will dedicate the first two floors to FENTY, featuring a distinct installation.
"I am so proud and honored that Rihanna and her team chose to launch the new Fenty release with The Webster SoHo," said Laure Heriard-Dubreuil, founder and creative director of The Webster. "She has an incredible personality and style and is the true epitome of a powerful woman.”
The pop-up shop will house pieces from their ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories collection. The pieces will be available June 19 to June 30 at the Webster at 29 Greene Street in NYC.
If you’re lucky enough, you may get a celebrity sighting from Riri herself.
Download the 2019 BET Experience app to register for Fan Fest and enter to win tickets to the BET Awards!
(Photo: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS