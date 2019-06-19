Rihanna Mercilessly Trolls Donald Trump With New Fenty Collection

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: Rihanna wears a hot pink dress when arriving at a Fenty event on June 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Rihanna Mercilessly Trolls Donald Trump With New Fenty Collection

The new limited edition FENTY collection includes a message to her fans.

Published Yesterday

Rihanna is continuing to take the world by storm with her fashion house, Fenty.

Following her epic May 29 debut, the 31-year-old fashion mogul dropped a new limited-edition collection today, June 19, and it’s making quite a political statement with the new "Immigrant" shirts!

View this post on Instagram

Release 6-19. @FENTY 🙌 Tomorrow at The Webster!

A post shared by FEИTY (@fentylux) on

Featuring sexy satin dresses, statement-making T-shirts, fashion-forward eyewear, and stunning jewelry, the summer-friendly collection was photographed by non-other than Rihanna herself!

Keep scrolling to see RiRi in action, snapping photos and posing models for her new campaign.

View this post on Instagram

Release 6-19. 👀 shot by @badgalriri herself!

A post shared by FEИTY (@fentylux) on

Are you excited to get your hands on the new Fenty collection? If so, starting today, the new collection will be available online. You can also shop the collection at The Webster, a boutique in New York City.

ICYMI: Last night, Rihanna partied it up in NYC’s SoHo district with fellow influencers at her Fenty x Webster pop-up cocktail event.

Debuting her new collection at the brand’s pop-up shop, Webster, the “Pour It Up” singer styled in a sexy satin pink slip dress from her fashion house.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Rihanna attends the FENTY x Webster Pop-up Cocktail at The Webster on June 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Fenty)
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Fenty)

Take a look inside the party below. Make note of the new items available for purchase, including a shirt that reads, "No More Music." Say what!?

View this post on Instagram

Rihanna has arrived to the @FENTY pop-up! 💙

A post shared by FEИTY (@fentylux) on

View this post on Instagram

Release 6-19 Press Preview! 👀 #FENTY

A post shared by FEИTY (@fentylux) on

Is the "No More Music," shirt a message to her fans? Say it ain't so!

We don't know if she's serious or not, but Rihanna is clearly making strides in fashion history as the first Black woman to head an LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) brand. Go off sis!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

