Rihanna Mercilessly Trolls Donald Trump With New Fenty Collection

Rihanna is continuing to take the world by storm with her fashion house, Fenty. Following her epic May 29 debut, the 31-year-old fashion mogul dropped a new limited-edition collection today, June 19, and it’s making quite a political statement with the new "Immigrant" shirts!

Featuring sexy satin dresses, statement-making T-shirts, fashion-forward eyewear, and stunning jewelry, the summer-friendly collection was photographed by non-other than Rihanna herself! Keep scrolling to see RiRi in action, snapping photos and posing models for her new campaign.

Are you excited to get your hands on the new Fenty collection? If so, starting today, the new collection will be available online. You can also shop the collection at The Webster, a boutique in New York City.

ICYMI: Last night, Rihanna partied it up in NYC’s SoHo district with fellow influencers at her Fenty x Webster pop-up cocktail event. Debuting her new collection at the brand’s pop-up shop, Webster, the “Pour It Up” singer styled in a sexy satin pink slip dress from her fashion house.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Fenty)















Take a look inside the party below. Make note of the new items available for purchase, including a shirt that reads, "No More Music." Say what!?

Written by Tweety Elitou