Best Hip Hop Artist Nominee Lizzo Makes Her 2019 BET Awards Debut Wearing Actual Wood

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Our homegirl Lizzo just stepped out onto the 2019 BET Awards blue carpet in Los Angeles, and naturally, all eyes were on the curvaceous cutie, who styled in a bold poofy-sleeve dress by House of Holland!
Walking the blue carpet in a "wood"-inspired custom mini dress with matching hat, the 31-year-old “Juice” singer was all smiles as she showed off lots of leg and curves.
Nominated for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Lizzo completed her wood grain-printed look with matching booties. You betta werk, girl!
(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS