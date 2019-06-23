Best Hip Hop Artist Nominee Lizzo Makes Her 2019 BET Awards Debut Wearing Actual Wood

Written by Tweety Elitou

Our homegirl Lizzo just stepped out onto the 2019 BET Awards blue carpet in Los Angeles, and naturally, all eyes were on the curvaceous cutie, who styled in a bold poofy-sleeve dress by House of Holland!

(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)















Walking the blue carpet in a "wood"-inspired custom mini dress with matching hat, the 31-year-old “Juice” singer was all smiles as she showed off lots of leg and curves.

(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)















Nominated for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Lizzo completed her wood grain-printed look with matching booties. You betta werk, girl!