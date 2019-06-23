Best Hip Hop Artist Nominee Lizzo Makes Her 2019 BET Awards Debut Wearing Actual Wood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Lizzo attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Best Hip Hop Artist Nominee Lizzo Makes Her 2019 BET Awards Debut Wearing Actual Wood

The “Juice” singer showed off lots of leg.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Our homegirl Lizzo just stepped out onto the 2019 BET Awards blue carpet in Los Angeles, and naturally, all eyes were on the curvaceous cutie, who styled in a bold poofy-sleeve dress by House of Holland

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Lizzo attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Walking the blue carpet in a "wood"-inspired custom mini dress with matching hat, the 31-year-old “Juice” singer was all smiles as she showed off lots of leg and curves.  

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Lizzo attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Nominated for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Lizzo completed her wood grain-printed look with matching booties. You betta werk, girl!  

(Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style