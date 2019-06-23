Hot Girl Szn! Megan Thee Stallion Wears A Chain Bikini On The 2019 BET Awards Blue Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

The H-Town Hottie looks amazing!

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Megan Thee Stallion arrived on the 2019 BET Awards blue carpet showing us exactly how Houston brings the heat!  

With her hair laid by the gawds and makeup on point, Meg showed off lots of skin dressed in a sexy belly-dancer inspired two-piece ensemble. 

Embellished from head to toe, the "Make a Bag" rapper's abs were perfectly adorned with belly chains hanging from a stylish bra and slit skirt, which she paired with a seriously blinged out choker and heels. 

The H-town Hottie later heated up the stage during the BET Awards blue carpet wearing a fiery red leather ensemble featuring lots and lots of bawdy! 

Clearly, onlookers were sweatin', because Meg served up some serious hot fire! 

(Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

