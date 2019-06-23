Hot Girl Szn! Megan Thee Stallion Wears A Chain Bikini On The 2019 BET Awards Blue Carpet

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Megan Thee Stallion arrived on the 2019 BET Awards blue carpet showing us exactly how Houston brings the heat!
With her hair laid by the gawds and makeup on point, Meg showed off lots of skin dressed in a sexy belly-dancer inspired two-piece ensemble.
Embellished from head to toe, the "Make a Bag" rapper's abs were perfectly adorned with belly chains hanging from a stylish bra and slit skirt, which she paired with a seriously blinged out choker and heels.
The H-town Hottie later heated up the stage during the BET Awards blue carpet wearing a fiery red leather ensemble featuring lots and lots of bawdy!
Clearly, onlookers were sweatin', because Meg served up some serious hot fire!
(Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
