Meghan Markle Gets A New Diamond Necklace To Honor Her Newborn Son Archie And Crashed The Jeweler's Site When Fans Found Out Who Made It

Meghan Markle’s casual fashion scored major style points while sitting on the sidelines of Serena Williams’ Wimbledon tennis match last Thursday (July 4).
Spotted cheering on her close friend while dressed in a sold out L’Agence pinstriped linen blazer, Outland Denim skinny jeans ($195), black T-shirt from Lavender Hill Clothing ($44), Finlay London sunglasses ($180) and gold stud earrings by Pippa Small ($60), all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex!
The mother-of-one opted to complete her look by honoring her 2-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a personalized diamond “A” pendant necklace by Verse Fine Jewellery.
Naturally, everyone wanted details about the dainty piece!
Call it the “Meghan Markle Effect,” but thanks to her innate ability to influence the fashion industry, the jeweler’s website crashed not once, but twice!
“I've had an avalanche of orders since this went online, with people wanting initials for various reasons,” Australian jeweler, Emma Swann, shared with FEMAIL about the 18k gold design personalized by Meghan.
“It's wonderful to see how Meghan embraces fashion and doesn't always fit the ‘royal’ mode.”
Although Emma did not speak to the 37-year-old Duchess directly to design the $590 necklace, she did exchange notes with “her people.”
“Meghan is modern, fashionable and always on-trend, and personalized jewelry is the biggest trend right now,” Emma said.
Don’t be too surprised to see Meghan spotted in more initial necklaces! According to the London-born jeweler, she gifted the Duchess an "M" and "H" initial necklace last October.
(Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
