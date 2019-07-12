Jennifer Lopez Partners With Niyama Sol to Launch A New Subscription Box

Jennifer Lopez wearing a red crop top with a matching skirt. (Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The subscription box features all of her favorite leggings along with other products she loves.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jennifer Lopez is set to make some serious coins!

The singer and actress is taking self-love and body goals to the next level, as the international star is now in the business of subscription boxes to help you get that body right and tight while looking and feeling good.

The 49-year-old mom has teamed up with the athleisure brand Niyama Sol releasing a new limited-edition seasonal subscription box ⁠— curated by the icon herself.

The limited boxes are based on one of the five Niyamas and is valued at $200. Fortunately, they can be purchased for $95, and they are filled with lots of goodies that include leggings, butt masks from Bawdy Beauty, and a rhodonite necklace from SoulKu to “activate” your confidence. 

You also get J.Lo x Quay Aviator Sunglasses, incense sticks from House of Intuition and ‘shroom samples from Four Sigmatic. There is also an uplifting tote that reminds purchasers, “Baby You’re a Work of Art.”

Currently, J.Lo is on a 24-city North American “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour (her first in over six years), giving us our favorite hits with a performance like no other.

Apparently, her dancers also love her leggings, too.

