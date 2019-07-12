Jennifer Lopez Partners With Niyama Sol to Launch A New Subscription Box

The singer and actress is taking self-love and body goals to the next level, as the international star is now in the business of subscription boxes to help you get that body right and tight while looking and feeling good.

The 49-year-old mom has teamed up with the athleisure brand Niyama Sol releasing a new limited-edition seasonal subscription box ⁠— curated by the icon herself.

The limited boxes are based on one of the five Niyamas and is valued at $200. Fortunately, they can be purchased for $95, and they are filled with lots of goodies that include leggings, butt masks from Bawdy Beauty, and a rhodonite necklace from SoulKu to “activate” your confidence.

You also get J.Lo x Quay Aviator Sunglasses, incense sticks from House of Intuition and ‘shroom samples from Four Sigmatic. There is also an uplifting tote that reminds purchasers, “Baby You’re a Work of Art.”