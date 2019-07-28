Beyoncé Flaunts Flawless Legs In A Sexy Thigh-High Custom Gown While Attending ‘Great Gatsby’ Themed Party With Jay-Z

Once again, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have created some serious couple goals on our timelines as they flaunted their best threads last night (July 27) on Instagram.

According to StyleBeyoncé, the Carters were all dressed up to attend a “Great Gatsby”-themed party hosted by the hip-hop mogul’s niece.

Looking fine like wine and serving some serious curves, Mrs. Carter dazzled in a sexy merlot gown by the Walter Collection, featuring stunning embellishments and an extra high split. All custom, of course!