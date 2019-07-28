Beyoncé Flaunts Flawless Legs In A Sexy Thigh-High Custom Gown While Attending ‘Great Gatsby’ Themed Party With Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Carters are creating some serious couple goals.

Written by Tweety Elitou

Once again, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have created some serious couple goals on our timelines as they flaunted their best threads last night (July 27) on Instagram. 

According to StyleBeyoncé, the Carters were all dressed up to attend a “Great Gatsby”-themed party hosted by the hip-hop mogul’s niece.

Looking fine like wine and serving some serious curves, Mrs. Carter dazzled in a sexy merlot gown by the Walter Collection, featuring stunning embellishments and an extra high split. All custom, of course! 

Styled by Zerina Akers, the mother of three completed her look with a matching fur stole, feathery Jimmy Choo Viola sandals ($1,895), and a stunning $30,451 bracelet by Messika Paris.

Looking extra dapper, Mr. Carter perfectly complemented his wife with a stylish black and white ensemble.

Nope, you’re not getting Déjà vu, the Carters are always this fly and clearly Crazy In Love!

