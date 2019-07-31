Gap Taps Beyoncé's 24-Year-Old Vogue Cover Photographer, Tyler Mitchell For 50th Anniversary Fall Campaign

It’s clear that the millennials are making it known that you can’t sleep on their ambition or talent! 24-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell proves this by continuing to be booked and busy, shooting Gap’s "It’s Our Denim Now," fall campaign.

You may remember Tyler Mitchell from Beyoncé’s iconic Vogue cover last September in which he was deemed the first Black photographer, as well as the youngest, in Vogue’s history. Before that, Tyler shot campaign imagery for Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and he even photographed Teen Vogue's cover with survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He went on to flex his skills shooting Slick Woods for Vogue, Zendaya for Vogue and J.Cole for GQ. Black excellence at its finest!

Being the forefront of embracing the diverse culture of America, Gap’s "It’s Our Denim Now" campaign tapped Tyler to shoot the campaign imagery while Fleur Fortuné directed the campaign film with music by Ndidi O.