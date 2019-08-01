Christian Combs Pays Tribute To His Late Mom, Kim Porter, With This Heartwarming Diamond Necklace

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
It is without question, Christian Combs misses his late mother, Kim Porter.
In November 2018, the world was heartbroken to learn the 47-year-old model passed away suddenly after a bout of pneumonia.
Sadly, she left behind three children she shared with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs— Christian and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James— and her first child, Quincy.
Finding a way to keep his late mother’s memory close to his heart, Christian posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a necklace that features a portrait of his mother and father.
Captioning the post “Heaven Sent,” in the photos photographed by Kaito, the 21-year-old model can be seen wearing a Gucci button-down ($780), along with the diamond chain highlighting a circular diamond pendant of his parents.
What a beautiful tribute.
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS