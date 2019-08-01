Christian Combs Pays Tribute To His Late Mom, Kim Porter, With This Heartwarming Diamond Necklace

Christian Casey Combs poses backstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Kim Porter will forever be close to her son's heart.

It is without question, Christian Combs misses his late mother, Kim Porter

I MISSSSSS YOUUUUU!!!!

In November 2018, the world was heartbroken to learn the 47-year-old model passed away suddenly after a bout of pneumonia.

Sadly, she left behind three children she shared with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs— Christian and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James— and her first child, Quincy.

Finding a way to keep his late mother’s memory close to his heart, Christian posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a necklace that features a portrait of his mother and father. 

Heaven sent

Captioning the post “Heaven Sent,” in the photos photographed by Kaito, the 21-year-old model can be seen wearing a Gucci button-down ($780), along with the diamond chain highlighting a circular diamond pendant of his parents. 

What a beautiful tribute. 

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

