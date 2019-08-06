Serena Williams Announces Her Return To NYFW As A Designer On The Cover Of Essence’s Global Fashion Issue

Written by Gina Conteh

It's clear that there's nothing Serena Williams can’t do on or off the tennis court! In her September cover issue of Essence, Serena is ready to continue flexing her fashion muscles while continuing her illustrious tennis career at the same damn time! Serena Williams continues to prove that she is a multi-faceted queen by stepping off the tennis court and into the world of fashion. From her highly favored, inclusive fashion brand to her interest in the beauty business, it seems this mommy mogul isn’t slowing down anytime soon! With Serena premiering at New York Fashion Week next month, it’s only right that Essence includes her in their Global Fashion Issue for September.

Serena looks absolutely stunning in photos shot by photographer Kwaku Alston and face paint by Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-based artist Laolu Senbanjo on the cover as the issue highlights them and more Black creatives from all around the world. In true boss fashion, Serena donned some designer threads by Carolina Herrera, Giuseppe Zanotti, Talbot Runhof, Issey Miyake and more.

The publication tapped Serena to cover their upcoming issue and to launch their new redesign. As Serena has implemented some redesigns in her career, she revealed to Essence that her interest in the fashion world didn’t just pop up out of nowhere. “I'm doing something that I've always wanted to do, that I always dreamt of doing. I went to fashion school back in the early 2000s. This was something that just didn't pop up for me.”

As an entrepreneur, tennis superstar, wife and mom to the adorable 1-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., it may seem like Serena rarely makes time for herself. But this mogul says that the best investment she ever made was in herself. “My biggest joy is that I know that I’m doing something that I’ve always wanted to do, that I always dreamed of doing. I just needed to do it on my own. Because when you invest in yourself, it helps your confidence, and you’ll know forever that whether you make it or not, you stepped up to the plate.” With New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open just around the corner, the iconic woman that is Serena Williams seems to be up to the test of juggling all her passions at once. We support a queen who unapologetically goes after what she wants!