Serena Williams Releases A Wrap Dress Perfect For Every Body Type

Serena Williams debuted her inclusive clothing line last year, and it’s been breaking barriers since its launch.

The tennis champ recently took to her Instagram to share the news that her fashion line is releasing a dress that will be flattering on every body type. In the video, the champion tennis player wore a scarlet twist-front midi dress ($120) that flattered her every curve.

“I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY,” the 37-year-old mom captioned the post. The tennis champ proved it by having an array of models beside her varying in shapes and sizes to show just how flattering the dress is on different body types.