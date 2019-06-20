Serena Williams Invests In Hair Company Mayvenn To Change The Way You Get Your Extensions Installed

Serena Williams is more than just a tennis star. The G.O.A.T. is all about diversifying her wealth by investing in the next generation of businesses. Serena Ventures invests in founders who are changing the world with their ideas and products, and Diishan Imira’s hair extension company, Mayvenn, is one of the lucky start-ups she recently became a part of.

Hair extensions can boost your confidence, help you feel better about yourself and make you look sexy as hell! But they can cost anywhere from $250 and up for the hair alone and an additional $200-plus for the install. Within the multi-billion dollar Black hair-care industry, Mayvenn is a Black-owned hair extension company changing the way women get their extensions installed. They are the first all-inclusive hair extension company.