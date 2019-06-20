Serena Williams Invests In Hair Company Mayvenn To Change The Way You Get Your Extensions Installed

Serena Williams Invests In Hair Company Mayvenn To Change The Way You Get Your Extensions Installed

They are the first all-inclusive hair extension company.

Written by Tira Urquhart

Serena Williams is more than just a tennis star. The G.O.A.T. is all about diversifying her wealth by investing in the next generation of businesses. Serena Ventures invests in founders who are changing the world with their ideas and products, and Diishan Imira’s hair extension company, Mayvenn, is one of the lucky start-ups she recently became a part of. 

Hair extensions can boost your confidence, help you feel better about yourself and make you look sexy as hell! But they can cost anywhere from $250 and up for the hair alone and an additional $200-plus for the install. Within the multi-billion dollar Black hair-care industry, Mayvenn is a Black-owned hair extension company changing the way women get their extensions installed. They are the first all-inclusive hair extension company. 

With the launch of Mayvenn Install, this program allows women to buy hair directly from their e-commerce store. Then, Mayvenn matches customers with a local hairstylist within their network who will install the hair for free - all for the cost of the hair itself. It is essentially hair + service (shampoo, condition, braid down, sew-in, and style) for the price of one. Can we say a steal?!

Serena invested in the company, helping them raise $36 million dollars in funding. With over 25,000 certified stylists in their network in over 250 cities across the USA, Mayvenn is on track to take over the hair extension industry. 

On average, Mayvenn Install saves customers between $200-$250 for services and products combined. So, ladies, we have to thank Serena and Mayvenn hair for helping save us some coins while looking good. They have become the largest Black-owned hair extension company to date. Talk about buying back the block! 

 

If you want to try out Mayvenn hair, click here

(Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

