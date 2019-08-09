Bellissima! Kylie Jenner Takes Italy Wearing A Dreamy Versace Set On Her Birthday Vacation With Travis Scott

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday in a big way with her 22nd birthday just around the corner (August 10)!
ICYMI: Last week, the makeup mogul gave her 143 million Instagram followers a peek inside her annual birthday collection. She also shared what she wanted for her birthday.
She kicked off the event with a dinner date and a little shopping with her bae, Travis Scott, and her adorable little girl, Stormi, while enjoying her vacation in Capri, Italy, on a $250 million yacht.
Dressed to impress, the billionaire Jenner stepped out on Thursday in a Versace bralette with a matching skirt that caught the eye of onlookers.
Check out the look below:
Want to get your body in this chic two-piece? Well, get ready to spend like a billionaire, because the pleated Montage color blocking skirt will set you back $1,500.
The bralette comes at a pretty price also. The silk printed bra top can be purchased at the whopping price of $700!
This is one grand way to party!
(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
