Bellissima! Kylie Jenner Takes Italy Wearing A Dreamy Versace Set On Her Birthday Vacation With Travis Scott

The almost 22-year-old mom even pushed Stormi in a Fendi stroller.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday in a big way with her 22nd birthday just around the corner (August 10)! 

ICYMI: Last week, the makeup mogul gave her 143 million Instagram followers a peek inside her annual birthday collection. She also shared what she wanted for her birthday.

She kicked off the event with a dinner date and a little shopping with her bae, Travis Scott, and her adorable little girl, Stormi, while enjoying her vacation in Capri, Italy, on a $250 million yacht.  

Dressed to impress, the billionaire Jenner stepped out on Thursday in a Versace bralette with a matching skirt that caught the eye of onlookers.

Check out the look below:

** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go shopping with their daughter Stormi and some overzealous bodyguards in Capri. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Photo: Backgrid)

Want to get your body in this chic two-piece? Well, get ready to spend like a billionaire, because the pleated Montage color blocking skirt will set you back $1,500. 

The bralette comes at a pretty price also. The silk printed bra top can be purchased at the whopping price of $700!

This is one grand way to party!

(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

