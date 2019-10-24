Scorpio SZN!: Drake Gifts Himself Two 30-Carat Diamond And Ruby Rings In Honor Of The Toronto Raptor NBA Championship

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
After celebrating his 33rd birthday with A-list friends, including Rihanna, Drake gifted himself the perfect lavish present in honor of his city.
The “6 God” rapper is very proud to be a Canadian, and with the Raptors winning the NBA Championship against The Golden State Warriors last season, Drake purchased two custom championship rings in honor of the Toronto Raptors!
The team was presented their rings on Tuesday night and Drake wasted no time flossing his custom memorabilia on Instagram. He has served as an ambassador for the Raptors since 2013.
The style features 650 diamonds and 16 rubies that represent the number of playoff victories required to win the title. It also features the Toronto Skyline, the Scotiabank Arena and the word “North” spelled out in diamonds inside of the team’s chevron logo. Drake had his customized with “The Boy” and a maple leaf of their flag.
Celebrity's favorite jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills was commissioned to create the custom rings. He posted a detailed video on Instagram describing the one-of-a-kind piece. He captions read: “When @champagnepapi and I get together to create a one of a kind ! 30 carats.”
This isn’t the first lavish item Drake flaunted in honor of his home team. Last season, the Raptors owner presented him with a jacket made out of 100-year-old deadstock jersey’s worth more than a half a million dollars.
According to Complex, the bespoke rings are worth $150k.
