Scorpio SZN!: Drake Gifts Himself Two 30-Carat Diamond And Ruby Rings In Honor Of The Toronto Raptor NBA Championship

After celebrating his 33rd birthday with A-list friends, including Rihanna, Drake gifted himself the perfect lavish present in honor of his city.

The “6 God” rapper is very proud to be a Canadian, and with the Raptors winning the NBA Championship against The Golden State Warriors last season, Drake purchased two custom championship rings in honor of the Toronto Raptors!

The team was presented their rings on Tuesday night and Drake wasted no time flossing his custom memorabilia on Instagram. He has served as an ambassador for the Raptors since 2013.

