Meghan Markle Wore 2 Gold Rings And Made Sales Skyrocket For This Canadian Jeweler

Written by Tweety Elitou

Duchess Meghan Markle proved to be camera-ready on Friday (Oct. 25) as she headed to an equality meeting at Windsor Castle with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World.

(Photo: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)















Styled to perfection, the Duchess of Sussex captured our attention wearing a wine-colored V-neck sweater, maroon leather pencil skirt, and two fabulous gold rings by Vargas Goteo Jewelry. RELATED | Royal Red!: Duchess Meghan Markle Wears Sky High Heels And Perfect Burgundy Leather Look For Gender Equality Meeting Here's an up-close look of the rings:

(Photo: JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)















While the dainty accessories may appear to be the least noticeable item on her person, it turns out that the stylish rings possess the biggest message of a charitable cause.

(Photo: JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)















Founded in 2010, Vargas Goteo is a Canada-based jewelry brand that not only uses endangered animals as their inspiration but also uses their collections to donate a percentage of profits directly to charities helping to protect those animals. For example, a percentage of proceeds for the Manta Kiss Ring ($180-$600) located on Meghan's ring finger was donated to the Manta Trust.

“Our Manta collection supports the Manta Trust, a U.K based charity whose global work focuses on ray and marine habitat research and conservation,” the founder of Vargas Goteo, Alex Prijic Smith, told PEOPLE. Meghan also wore the High Seas Bow Knot Ring ($180) from the jeweler who also uses her collections to assist in protecting rhinos, sharks, and the coral reef.

The jeweler shared, “To see my work out there and on such a remarkable woman, really is a dream come true. Meghan always exudes ease and elegance, refinement and a freshness in everything she steps out in — I loved what she wore!”

Since Meghan was spotted wearing the rings, Alex admits that not only has she seen a growth in sales, she has also raised over $300 for the Manta Trust. This does not come as a surprise to us, especially since the influence of the 38-year-old Duchess’ can often result in a brand’s increase in revenue—particularly for brands that have a positive social impact. RELATED | Black Girl Magic!: Meghan Markle Has The Royal Ability To Make A Fashion Brand Sell Out In Minutes “I think it’s apparent when eco-socio awareness runs deep, and Meghan is a shining example of that,” Alex said. She continued, “Whether in her actions, her words, or her choice of brands, she stays true to shining a light on the value of compassion and efforts made to create positive change.”