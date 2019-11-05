Drake Gifts Himself A $500k Diamond Heart Ring For His 33rd Birthday

Drake surely knows how to splurge on himself!

After purchasing two custom 30-carat Toronto Raptors rings, which he debuted at his star-studded casino royale mobster-themed birthday party, the rapper splurged on a 22-carat diamond and platinum heart-shaped ring for his 33rd birthday.

“Heart-shaped diamonds are one of the most unpopular diamond shapes because they are so tricky to cut right, this is a great example of one cut very well, which is quite rare," famed jeweler Ajay Anand told Page Six.