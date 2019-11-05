Drake Gifts Himself A $500k Diamond Heart Ring For His 33rd Birthday

Drake 20-carat diamond heart ring

Drake Gifts Himself A $500k Diamond Heart Ring For His 33rd Birthday

The "6 God" loves to buy himself lavish things.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Drake surely knows how to splurge on himself!

After purchasing two custom 30-carat Toronto Raptors rings, which he debuted at his star-studded casino royale mobster-themed birthday party, the rapper splurged on a 22-carat diamond and platinum heart-shaped ring for his 33rd birthday.

Related: Scorpio SZN! Drake Gifts Himself Two 30-Carat Diamond And Ruby Rings In Honor Of The Toronto Raptors' NBA Championship

“Heart-shaped diamonds are one of the most unpopular diamond shapes because they are so tricky to cut right, this is a great example of one cut very well, which is quite rare," famed jeweler Ajay Anand told Page Six.

In case you were curious, Gemma Fine Jewelry designed the outrageously lavish diamond ring.

The owner, Ori Vechler, posted a collage of images on Instagram sharing the design process. The ring includes a platinum bezel-set diamond along with three hearts. His caption read:

“An Absolutely Insane 22ct Ring Made For My Brother @champagnepapi 😍🙌🏼 Couldn’t Be Happier With The Outcome💍Never Seen Anyone Look So God Damn Good With This Size."

The "6 God" proves time and time again that he likes to spoil himself. Can we blame him?

(Photo: BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style