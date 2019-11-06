The Look Of Love: Talk Show Host Loni Love Launches Exclusive Clothing Line With Retailer Ashley Stewart

Loni Love

The trendy line is perfect for all the curvy cuties!

Written by Tira Urquhart

Celebrity co-host of The Real Loni Love can now add fashion designer to her already impressive resume. The Emmy and NAACP Image Award winner has just launched her first-ever fashion collaboration with plus-size fashion giant Ashley Stewart

Loni said that she wanted to create a collection that could be worn for different occasions during the holidays.

“I wanted pieces that could be worn for different occasions during the holiday season: a pink suit for the holiday office party, a beautiful red floral dress for Christmas dinner or a comfy but blinged-out sweatsuit to lounge in for the season,” she said.

(Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Stewart)

Lack of trendy fashion and size inclusivity have been an ongoing conversation, so the longtime comedian wanted to create a collection to accentuate women and their curves.

Loni says, “Women of color have the most beautiful curves. For years, stylish clothes were only designed for smaller sizes, but now with new materials and patterns clothes can be designed to show the beauty of our curves!”

She continues, "As someone that has been wearing Ashley Stewart for as long as I can remember, collaborating with the Ashley family on my first-ever fashion partnership has been a dream come true." 

(Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Stewart)

The exclusive 10-piece Loni Love x Ashley Stewart Holiday Collection consists of trend-focused pieces such as a festive red, knit midi dress, black sequined pieces, a soft pink blazer, and matching pants, along with a burgundy floral dress that’s perfect for a holiday party.

The curvy queens will be rocking some stylish pieces this holiday season! 

Sizes range from 10 to 3X, and prices start at $40 to $80. 

(Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Stewart)
(Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Stewart)

(Photo: Courtesy Of Ashley Stewart)

