The Look Of Love: Talk Show Host Loni Love Launches Exclusive Clothing Line With Retailer Ashley Stewart

Celebrity co-host of The Real Loni Love can now add fashion designer to her already impressive resume. The Emmy and NAACP Image Award winner has just launched her first-ever fashion collaboration with plus-size fashion giant Ashley Stewart.

Loni said that she wanted to create a collection that could be worn for different occasions during the holidays.

“I wanted pieces that could be worn for different occasions during the holiday season: a pink suit for the holiday office party, a beautiful red floral dress for Christmas dinner or a comfy but blinged-out sweatsuit to lounge in for the season,” she said.