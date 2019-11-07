Toya Wright Flaunts Her Boo And New Body On Mexican Baecation With Her Hubby

Lil' Kim's Boyfriend Gifts Her A Custom Diamond Chain With A Sentimental Meaning And Publicly Declares His Love
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Toya Wright is feeling her new post-pregnancy body, and she's letting us all know it! The mom-of-two and her hubby, Robert Rushing, are living it up in Mexico, and we are loving Toya's vacation style.
RELATED: See Toya Wright's Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Journey And More Celebrity Transformations!
This hot mama looks goodt! Toya Wright is boo'd up in Mexico and, instead of opting for her usual all-black looks, is adding a splash of color to our Instagram feeds with this tropical slay.
Check Out Her Looks Below:
OK, sis! We see you!
From a hot pink sleep set to a patterned, beach smock, Toya Wright is letting us all know she is feeling cute and unbothered. Robert Rushing is one lucky guy.
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS