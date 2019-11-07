Toya Wright Flaunts Her Boo And New Body On Mexican Baecation With Her Hubby

Toya Wright shows off her best style while on vacation in Mexico with her husband, Robert Rushing.

Toya Wright Flaunts Her Boo And New Body On Mexican Baecation With Her Hubby

We're loving these vacation looks!

Published Yesterday

Written by Gina Conteh

Toya Wright is feeling her new post-pregnancy body, and she's letting us all know it! The mom-of-two and her hubby, Robert Rushing, are living it up in Mexico, and we are loving Toya's vacation style.

RELATED: See Toya Wright's Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Journey And More Celebrity Transformations!

This hot mama looks goodt! Toya Wright is boo'd up in Mexico and, instead of opting for her usual all-black looks, is adding a splash of color to our Instagram feeds with this tropical slay.

Check Out Her Looks Below:

View this post on Instagram

GM from paradise 🌴 Pjs: @fashionnova

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

View this post on Instagram

Beach more, Worry less. 🏖

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

OK, sis! We see you!

From a hot pink sleep set to a patterned, beach smock, Toya Wright is letting us all know she is feeling cute and unbothered. Robert Rushing is one lucky guy.

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style