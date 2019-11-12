The Category Is...Triumph! Actress MJ Rodriguez Becomes The First Trans Woman To Land A Skin-Care Deal With Olay

Pose star MJ Rodriguez is booked, busy and blessed!

Over the weekend, the Black, transgender actress announced a new partnership with Olay Body, where she will serve as one of the brand’s coveted ambassadors for their “14 Day Skin Transformation” campaign. It’s the beauty giant’s first partnership with a trans, Latinx woman.

The New Jersey native posted her excitement to Instagram with the caption reading: “WOW! TODAY IS FINALLY THE DAY… I’m down here in Washington D.C. Speaking on the importance of diversity, inclusion, and equality! I am feeling all types of confident for my speech at the Diversity Summit thanks to my friends at @Olay Body. This is officially my first ever beauty campaign — I am so thankful to have the opportunity to show other trans women of color everywhere that they are seen and that they are worthy,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.