The Category Is...Triumph! Actress MJ Rodriguez Becomes The First Trans Woman To Land A Skin-Care Deal With Olay

Pose star MJ Rodriguez is booked, busy and blessed!
Over the weekend, the Black, transgender actress announced a new partnership with Olay Body, where she will serve as one of the brand’s coveted ambassadors for their “14 Day Skin Transformation” campaign. It’s the beauty giant’s first partnership with a trans, Latinx woman.
The New Jersey native posted her excitement to Instagram with the caption reading: “WOW! TODAY IS FINALLY THE DAY… I’m down here in Washington D.C. Speaking on the importance of diversity, inclusion, and equality! I am feeling all types of confident for my speech at the Diversity Summit thanks to my friends at @Olay Body. This is officially my first ever beauty campaign — I am so thankful to have the opportunity to show other trans women of color everywhere that they are seen and that they are worthy,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
During the next two weeks, MJ will post updates on social media about her skin-care routine. Her skin will be flawless just in time to start filming Season 3 of Pose!
See one of her videos below!
In a world that tries to erase and ignore Black trans women, affirming campaigns like this one bring them into the light and celebrate them for the beautiful women that they are.
(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage,)
