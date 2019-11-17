Tisha Campbell And Tichina Arnold Vogue Danced At The Soul Train Awards – And The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Their Skintight Catsuits

And the category is…fabulous! Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell did not disappoint, as they kicked off the 2019 Soul Train Awards in grand fashion.

Sashaying across the stage dressed in curve-hugging catsuits, the fabulous hosts displayed their best vogue moves to some of music’s hottest hits before being met on stage by Pose actress MJ Rodriguez.

Hilariously introduced as the "Legendary Mothers From the House of Cellulite and Menopause,” we could not keep our eyes off the duo, who were no less than amazing!

In case you missed it, Tisha was a shimmery delight as she styled in a bright red leopard-print catsuit, showing off her dynamic dance moves to Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much.” The 51-year-old snagged 10’s across the board—before needing an asthma pump.