Jurnee Smollett Bell Flaunts Legs While Wearing A Sexy Leather Mini Dress In Brazil

Simone Biles And Her Man, Fellow Gymnast Stacey Ervin Are Boo'd Up In Belize
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Jurnee Smollett Bell’s style has reached new heights lately. With bold fashion choices and trendy hairdos, we can’t help but think her latest look is an ode to her forthcoming DC Comic character, Black Canary.
“Oh hello,” the 33-year-old actress captioned her recent Instagram photo.
Posed on a scenic balcony in Brazil, Jurnee looked effortlessly fly as she showed off her sexy black leather one-sleeved mini dress.
Revealing lots of leg in her fashion-forward outfit, there's no denying the mother-of-one looked amazing with her stylish ‘fit and fierce makeup by Vincent Oquendo.
Styled by Luxury Law, Jurnee was careful not upstage her leathery ensemble. Keeping things simple, she completed her fashion choice with sophisticated black pumps and an edgy shoulder-length bob by hairstylist, Nikki Nelms. Perfection!
In case you are wondering, Heroic Hollywood reports Jurnee is currently in Brazil with her co-stars to promote the movie Birds of Prey.
Birds of Prey will make its big-screen debut on February 7, 2020.
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP )
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS