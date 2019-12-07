Jurnee Smollett Bell Flaunts Legs While Wearing A Sexy Leather Mini Dress In Brazil

Jurnee Smollett Bell

The 33-year-old actress is embodying her new DC Comic character, Black Canary.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jurnee Smollett Bell’s style has reached new heights lately. With bold fashion choices and trendy hairdos, we can’t help but think her latest look is an ode to her forthcoming DC Comic character, Black Canary. 

“Oh hello,” the 33-year-old actress captioned her recent Instagram photo.

Posed on a scenic balcony in Brazil, Jurnee looked effortlessly fly as she showed off her sexy black leather one-sleeved mini dress. 

Revealing lots of leg in her fashion-forward outfit, there's no denying the mother-of-one looked amazing with her stylish ‘fit and fierce makeup by Vincent Oquendo

Styled by Luxury Law, Jurnee was careful not upstage her leathery ensemble. Keeping things simple, she completed her fashion choice with sophisticated black pumps and an edgy shoulder-length bob by hairstylist, Nikki Nelms. Perfection! 

In case you are wondering, Heroic Hollywood reports Jurnee is currently in Brazil with her co-stars to promote the movie Birds of Prey. 

Birds of Prey will make its big-screen debut on February 7, 2020.

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP )

