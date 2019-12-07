Jurnee Smollett Bell Flaunts Legs While Wearing A Sexy Leather Mini Dress In Brazil

Jurnee Smollett Bell ’s style has reached new heights lately. With bold fashion choices and trendy hairdos, we can’t help but think her latest look is an ode to her forthcoming DC Comic character, Black Canary.

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Dec 6, 2019 at 8:16am PST

“Oh hello,” the 33-year-old actress captioned her recent Instagram photo.

Posed on a scenic balcony in Brazil, Jurnee looked effortlessly fly as she showed off her sexy black leather one-sleeved mini dress.

Revealing lots of leg in her fashion-forward outfit, there's no denying the mother-of-one looked amazing with her stylish ‘fit and fierce makeup by Vincent Oquendo.