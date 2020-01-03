Rihanna Comforts Navy Members Disappointed R9 Still Being Unreleased With Photos Of Her In Red Vinyl Lingerie

Rihanna Savage x Fenty Adam Selman Collaboration

She's modeling her latest Savage X Fenty Adam Selman collab.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Rihanna is getting the ladies ready for Valentine’s Day with her latest Savage x Fenty Adam Selman collection. 

The womenswear designer designed Rihanna's iconic CFDA Awards naked dress. So it makes total sense that she tapped him to collaborate on a collection for the lingerie brand. 

This is Savage x Fenty’s first designer collaboration. The duo created two separate holiday-themed assortments: Down The Aisle and Locket Down. Down The Aisle is an ode to the '80s, with exaggerated sleeves, high-cut silhouettes, and oversize satin bows sprinkled throughout. Locket Down takes more of a dominatrix approach, with everything from rose-gold floggers and chokers to rose-shaped pasties and vinyl zip-up bras. 

(Photo courtesy of Savage X Fenty)

Models Paloma Elsesser, Adesuwa and Joan Smalls are all modeling in the campaign, shot by Rihanna’s go-to photographer, Dennis Leupold.

The entire collection is available now in sizes 32A – 42DD and XS – 3X. You may purchase individually or the Xtra VIP Valentine's Day boxes.

(Photo courtesy of Savage X Fenty)

If you miss out on this collection, don’t fret. They will be dropping another installment in April 2020. Rih-Rih is trying to take all of our coins!

 

(Photo courtesy of Savage X Fenty)

