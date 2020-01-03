Rihanna Comforts Navy Members Disappointed R9 Still Being Unreleased With Photos Of Her In Red Vinyl Lingerie

Rihanna is getting the ladies ready for Valentine’s Day with her latest Savage x Fenty Adam Selman collection.

The womenswear designer designed Rihanna's iconic CFDA Awards naked dress. So it makes total sense that she tapped him to collaborate on a collection for the lingerie brand.

This is Savage x Fenty’s first designer collaboration. The duo created two separate holiday-themed assortments: Down The Aisle and Locket Down. Down The Aisle is an ode to the '80s, with exaggerated sleeves, high-cut silhouettes, and oversize satin bows sprinkled throughout. Locket Down takes more of a dominatrix approach, with everything from rose-gold floggers and chokers to rose-shaped pasties and vinyl zip-up bras.