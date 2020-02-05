Adidas Responds To Criticism Over Ivy Park's Lack Of Size Inclusivity By Launching New Activewear That Ranges From 2XS-4X

Written by Tweety Elitou

Global sportswear brand Adidas has seemingly heard the call for those looking for more inclusive sportswear. Let us introduce you to the brand's Reimagine Sport campaign, highlighting their brand new Spring/Summer 20 collection for women.

The video celebrating sports in all its forms notably features our favorite body-positive yoga expert and wellness entrepreneur, Jessamyn Stanley, amongst other powerful women who define their own sport definitions.

"Sport to me is anything that gets your body moving, all humans are like that. We just need to move our bodies," Jessamyn told Adidas. "All of us can get into a space of trying to put ourselves into molds for other people, for society. More than anything I would just like to be authentic because that will inspire other people to do the same thing."

Adidas recently launched a highly successful Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration with Beyoncé, and came under intense scrutiny after sizes did not go past an XL. Adidas has decided to recognize fans' pleas for more plus-size options. That doesn't mean that plus sizes are coming to Ivy Park just yet, but in the meantime, there are other options. RELATED | Beyoncé Thanks Fans Who Braved The Harsh Weather To Help Her Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Sell Out In Minutes

For main line Adidas, however, they have decided to expand their size range and imagery. The newest performance and streetwear collection features stylish activewear available in a range of different sizes. From curve friendly high-performance tights to statement tracksuits, the new Adidas collection seems to be legit. The brand is especially proud of its next-generation bra, which boasts cup sizes ranging from A-H. The new Ultimate Bra ($65) promises to deliver high support for all types of sport.

Another notable addition to their collection is their Believe This 2.0 Tights ($60), designed to provide support and shape thanks to its new waistband design. The tights are available in sizes 2XS to 4X.

Now, that’s what we’re talking about! If you’re looking to partake in the buying festivities, the first drop of the SS20 collection is already available online and at Adidas stores. Additional pieces will launch throughout the season.