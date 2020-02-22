Angela Bassett Is Serving In This Green Couture Azzi & Osta Gown At The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett at the 51st NAACP Image Awards

See how the legendary ‘Entertainer of the Year’ nominee slayed the red carpet.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Angela Bassett looks stunning on the carpet of the 51st NAACP Image Awards, presented by BET—as if we expected anything else!

Arriving at the grand event on Saturday (Feb. 22), the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ nominee is glamourous in green thanks to her perfectly structured evening dress by couture house Azzi & Osta.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Angela Bassett attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Featuring a waist-cinching belt and an asymmetric neckline, Angela’s perfectly toned arms caught our attention, along with her shimmery emerald-green clutch. 

Styled by Jennifer Austin, the famed actress kept her accessories by Wendy Yue soft and delicate to complement her natural beauty and makeup by D'Andre Michael

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Angela Bassett attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Honestly, we truly enjoyed how the 61-year-old let her hair—laid by Randy Stodghill—do the talking with bold flowing tresses that looked great cascading down her back. Flawless!

