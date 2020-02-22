Angela Bassett Is Serving In This Green Couture Azzi & Osta Gown At The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Angela Bassett looks stunning on the carpet of the 51st NAACP Image Awards, presented by BET—as if we expected anything else!
Arriving at the grand event on Saturday (Feb. 22), the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ nominee is glamourous in green thanks to her perfectly structured evening dress by couture house Azzi & Osta.
Featuring a waist-cinching belt and an asymmetric neckline, Angela’s perfectly toned arms caught our attention, along with her shimmery emerald-green clutch.
Styled by Jennifer Austin, the famed actress kept her accessories by Wendy Yue soft and delicate to complement her natural beauty and makeup by D'Andre Michael.
Honestly, we truly enjoyed how the 61-year-old let her hair—laid by Randy Stodghill—do the talking with bold flowing tresses that looked great cascading down her back. Flawless!
(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
