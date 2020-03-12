Savannah James Gives Away Prom Dresses To Students While Revealing Hopes For 5-Year-Old Zhuri's Future Prom

Written by Tira Urquhart

LeBron isn’t the only philanthropist in the James household. His wife, Savannah James, is also very active in the community., The mother of three recently displayed her generosity by providing prom attire for high school students in the Akron, Ohio area. On Tuesday, Savannah hosted 25 students from the city’s eight high schools for "Savannah’s I PROMise Makeover.” The event, organized by the LeBron James Family Foundation, allowed students to spend the day getting pampered while picking out prom dresses.

In addition to dresses, each girl received shoes, accessories and mini makeover's courtesy of Dillard's department store. Savannah, who started the annual "I PROMise Makeover" in 2011, was on-hand to help the girls select dresses. In an interview shared on Instagram, Savannah mentions that the charitable event is one of her favorite days of the year. “These girls are beautiful,” she said. “You don’t need a prom dress or shoes to know that. They should always feel beautiful and feel good.”

In the clip, Savannah also mentions that she still has several more years before her five-year-old, daughter, Zhuri attends her high school prom. And she’s in no rush. “I’m enjoying her [Zhuri] at the age she is now. I know when we get there, we’ll have an awesome time, hopefully, she lets me have a little bit of an opinion.” In case you didn’t know, Savannah attended her senior prom in 2004 with her high school sweetheart, LeBron.