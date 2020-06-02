Rihanna Closes All Of Her Businesses Globally For #BlackoutTuesday

Rihanna has never been a stranger to the movement. She has made political statements through her music, her fashion choices, and even her speeches during awards shows.

Most recently, the business mogul spoke of the importance of unifying communities and encouraged people of color to tell friends of different races to "pull up," while accepting her Presidential Award at the 2020 NAACP Awards.

"I'm lucky I was able to start the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012," Rihanna said during her speech. The nonprofit organization funds education and emergency response programs around the world.

"If there's anything I've learned, it's that we can fix this world together. We can't do it divided. I can't emphasize that enough."

In the wake of #blacklivesmatter protests going on around the world, the entertainment industries have decided to go dark using the hashtags #theshowmustbepaused and #blackouttuesday.