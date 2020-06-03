Sza Leads Internet Outrage Against Fast Fashion Brand Dolls Kill

Black Lives Matter protests have been going on around the world for the past six days due to the horrific murder of George Floyd. There have been riots and looting erupting in major cities such as New York City and Los Angeles.

Fast fashion retailer, Dolls Kill was one of the many shops in the Fairfax district that was looted and people are now calling for boycotts against the retailer because the owner, Shoddy Lyn made an Instagram post allegedly in support of police officers.

Dolls Kill founder Shoddy Lynn was called out on Twitter for posting a photo of police protecting her L.A. storefront. She wrote, "Direct action in its glory," adding the Black Lives Matter hashtag. She's since made her account private.