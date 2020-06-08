See Inside Deelishis and Raymond Santana Jr.'s Glamorous Quarantine Wedding

Written by Tira Urquhart

Love is in the air! On Saturday, June 6th, Raymond Santana Jr., famously known as one of the exonerated “Central Park Five” men and Flavor of Love star Deelishis said “I Do” at their gorgeous outdoor wedding in Duluth, Georgia, just six months after getting engaged. Santana, 45, shared several Instagram photos of the beautiful couple posing together for their wedding pictures, writing on each of the photos, "#THESANTANAS...."

Deelishis (Chandra Davis) wore a stunning white ball gown with a pearl and diamond headpiece. Her gown was embroidered with floral appliques accented with crystal paneling. The beautiful bride wore her hair styled in loose curls to done by celebrity stylist, Taresa and make-up by Teisha, who used Fenty Beauty, MAC, Morphe, Nars, and Tarte to achieve her gorgeous look.

Deelishis And Raymond danced down the aisle to Beyoncé’s Love On Top, while their bridal party sang along. Kandi Burruss gave a heartfelt speech at the reception, crediting herself for having a little something to do with the couple getting together. Yusef Salam also shared well wishes with the couple as he gave a toast.

The bridesmaids included their daughters, who wore fitted satin gowns in emerald green and carried red roses as a bouquet, which was simply perfect. Congratulations to the lovely couple! See more photos from the beautiful wedding below!