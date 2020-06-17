Black-Owned Luxury Fashion Brand Laquan Smith Launches Exclusive Collection With Revolve

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Black-Owned luxury fashion brand, Laquan Smith launches an exclusive collection with ecommerce retailer, Revolve.
LaQuan Smith has built a cult following through his diverse network of high-profile celebrities, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian, and is dedicated to making women feel strong and empowered through his designs. He is based in Long Island City, New York where is pieces are designed and manufactored.
The eight-piece capsule collection includes matching separates with design details of mesh, soft glitter beading, and thin straps in a classic color palette of black, white, and nude. Perfect for summer!
"I’m so excited to finally share with the world my partnership and capsule collection with Revolve”, says designer LaQuan Smith. “As two brands that truly appreciate the unapologetic glamour within women, this partnership is a long time coming. I’m also excited to not only introduce a new audience to LaQuan Smith but also introduce Revolve to a diverse group of women who inspire and make my brand what it is today."
Michael Mente, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of REVOLVE is very excited about this collaboration. He says, "We are very proud to partner with Laquan Smith, his design aesthetic and brand ethos is perfect for the REVOLVE girl. This partnership has been a long time in the making and we are disappointed we couldn’t launch with a big party during REVOLVEfestival but can’t wait to share the collection with our customers.”
The LaQuan Smith x REVOLVE capsule is available exclusively at REVOLVE.com with prices ranging from $195 - $420.
(Photo courtesy of Laquan Smith x Revolve)
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
