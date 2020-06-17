Black-Owned Luxury Fashion Brand Laquan Smith Launches Exclusive Collection With Revolve

Black-Owned luxury fashion brand, Laquan Smith launches an exclusive collection with ecommerce retailer, Revolve.

LaQuan Smith has built a cult following through his diverse network of high-profile celebrities, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian, and is dedicated to making women feel strong and empowered through his designs. He is based in Long Island City, New York where is pieces are designed and manufactored.

The eight-piece capsule collection includes matching separates with design details of mesh, soft glitter beading, and thin straps in a classic color palette of black, white, and nude. Perfect for summer!

"I’m so excited to finally share with the world my partnership and capsule collection with Revolve”, says designer LaQuan Smith. “As two brands that truly appreciate the unapologetic glamour within women, this partnership is a long time coming. I’m also excited to not only introduce a new audience to LaQuan Smith but also introduce Revolve to a diverse group of women who inspire and make my brand what it is today."

Related | Cardi B, Kim Kardashian And Beyonce's Favorite Black Designer Is Launching A Line For ASOS